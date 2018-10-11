Nick Cannon Lands Late-Night TV Slot

Nick Cannon is moving to late night.

The comedian and Wild ‘N Out host signed a deal with Fox to develop a late night tv series. Cannon will host the show, which is still in development. The unnamed project will feature celebrity interviews, musical performances, comedy acts and cover everything pop culture.

The premier date for the show has yet to be announced.

That is not the only deal Cannon has with Fox. The network has also signed the actors as the host and executive producer of its upcoming game show “The Masked Singer.”