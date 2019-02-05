Netflx Picked Up Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie

There has been so much hype since Sundance debuted Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy movie.

After a bidding war with STX and Lionsgate, Netflix has officially purchased the movie for $9 Million.

Netflix recently dropped The Ted Bundy Tapes by the same director of the Sundance film. Unfortunately, it may take a little while before the film hits the streaming service. They reportedly plan on a Fall theatrical release so Efron has a better chance during next years awards season.

Guess we will have to continue watching the trailer for now…