MTV VMA’s Are Coming To NJ

Live from Newark, It’s the 2019 VMA’s

For the first time in it’s 35-year history, MTV’s Video Music Awards are coming to New Jersey.

The VMA’s will be held on Monday, August 26th at 9pm at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMA executive producer, in a statement. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

This year, they will incorporate short-form streams via Twitter where fans get to decide which stars they’d like to watch, follow backstage, go behind-the-scenes and poll on a live reaction cam during the show’s biggest moments.

“Once again, the eyes of the music industry will turn to one of the Top 10 busiest arenas in the world, Prudential Center.” Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the owners of the Prudential Center, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to tell the story of this world-renowned venue and the positive change it has generated through music and entertainment in Newark and across the State of New Jersey.”

According to MTV, the 2018 VMA’s were the No. 1 most social cable awards show that year.

