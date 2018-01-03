Miley Cyrus Helps ‘Voice’ Contestant Get A Home

Miley Cyrus opened up her arms and heart to The Voice contestant Janice Freeman by helping her get a home when she had nowhere else to go.

Freeman shared an emotional video on Instagram thanking Miley, her mentor on Season 13 of The Voice.

“Miley, you are my dog, my best friend and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said in video. “I’m telling you all, that woman is no joke. Not only did she do that, she put me and my family in a wonderful two-bedroom apartment until I found something. You don’t understand that these people are real, her heart is so true.”

That wasn’t all Miley did. She gave Janice security deposit and even paid off the first six months of rent until she got back on her feet.

Cyrus was very emotional when Freeman was sent home during the competition.