Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Pleading Guilty To Tax Fraud

This is a very sticky situation.

Former Jersey Shore star, Mike Sorrentino, is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud along with his brother Marc. They will both will enter court with their please tomorrow, Jan. 19th.

The brothers allegedly failed to pay their full federal tax on The Situation’s $8.9 million income between 2010 and 2012.

The Situation faces up to 15 years in prison, while Marc faces 25.

As we all know there is a Jersey Shore reunion show, “Family Vacation,” is a go with seven of the eight original cast members scheduled to return: Mike, JWOWW, Snooki, Pauly D, Vinny, Ronnie and Deena. Sammi was not named as a part of the cast. This vacation will take the group back to the beaches in Miami, where they filmed season 2 of the original show.