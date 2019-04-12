Mike ‘The Situation’ Befriended Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland In Jail

Let’s hope they never go into business together.

It looks like Mike ‘The Situation” is having a good time in jail and even has made friends.

According to Vinny and Pauly D, the reality star has become friends with Billy McFarland, the guy who was behind Fyre Festival and George Garofano, who was behind Jennifer Lawrence’s nude photo leaks.

There is this app that Mike has access to that allows him to contact people outside of jail and they talk to him almost every day. Vinny and Pauly D explained that even though it’s still jail, it’s more like a camp cause it has no bars and there are only 100 people there.

“He is in there with the guy from the Fyre Festival,” Vinny shared during an Interview with Jenny McCarthy. “And he’s in there with the guy that leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes, that hacked her phone.”

“They play Scrabble together!” Pauly added and Vinny then said, “Imagine what he’s learning in there from all these guys.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is currently servings his eight-month sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.