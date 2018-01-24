A Mighty Ducks TV Series Is In The Works

Looks like The Mighty Ducks may take the ice again.

The original Mighty Ducks screenwriter Steven Brill and producer Jordan Kerner are in the early stages of developing the trilogy into a TV show.

There isn’t a script yet and there is no word yet if any of the Ducks will return and or reprise their roles. It’s also unknown whether the show will be a continuation of the original movies or a complete reboot.

ABC Signature Studios will develop the series.

As of now, star Emilio Estevez has not signed on.