b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

A Mighty Ducks TV Series Is In The Works

by

Looks like The Mighty Ducks may take the ice again.

Photo: Mighty Ducks / Disney

The original Mighty Ducks screenwriter Steven Brill and producer Jordan Kerner are in the early stages of developing the trilogy into a TV show.

There isn’t a script yet and there is no word yet if any of the Ducks will return and or reprise their roles. It’s also unknown whether the show will be a continuation of the original movies or a complete reboot.

ABC Signature Studios will develop the series.

As of now, star Emilio Estevez has not signed on.


Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact