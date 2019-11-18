Michael's Feat Radiothon
On Saturday, December 7th, Michael's Feat and Press Communications stations 107.1 The Boss and B98.5 are proud to present the 2nd Annual Mistletoe Rock Radiothon and Holiday Party. The events are designed to raise awareness and donations for Michael’s Feat, a 501c3 non-profit organization that gives support and comfort to families carrying, caring for and delivering seriously ill newborns in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
Listeners can donate to the Radiothon by attending one of the live broadcast locations at center court of the Freehold Raceway Mall and Ocean County Mall from 10:00am to 9:30pm or online at MichaelsFeat.org.
Anyone who donates $20 or more during the event will receive admission for two to the Mistletoe Rock Holiday Party, happening on Thursday, December 12th at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como beginning at 7pm. The evening will be filled a live performance by The Nerds and prize giveaways, all hosted by 107.1 The Boss and B98.5 on-air personalities!
About Michael's Feat
"Michael's Feat offers families in need direct financial support, overnight bags filled with supplies for hospital stays, furniture and medical equipment, meals, gas cards and, when necessary, respite care and bereavement support.
For the last 18 years, we have helped thousands of local families. The tremendous support of our generous donors allows us to continue carry out our mission.
Our founders, board members and volunteers have experienced the trauma of the NICU and the devastation of losing a child. We are inspired by miraculous babies and the bravest of families to serve from our hearts to help ease the burden of this difficult journey. We serve as a support system for families during their time of need as well as for many years to come."