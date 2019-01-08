Melissa McCarthy Brought Ham Sandwiches to Golden Globes

Baller Mom Move.

Every year the big dinner at the Golden Globes is served while the stars are doing interviews on the red carpet. So, a majority of them miss the food and end up drinking on an empty stomach. (That’s never fun – Cheese and crackers please?)

This year, Melissa McCarthy came in clutch. She thought it was a good idea to sneak in 40 large ham sandwiches.

“These are the sandwiches that Mooch smuggles into the Golden Globes,” Ben Falcone, McCarthy’s husband, shared on Instagram. “We brought 40, left with 2. We left with some happy customers.”



No one knows how Melissa McCarthy got away with it, or now not one person was caught eating the sandwich on national television. However, there were no complaints from McCarthy’s friends. The actress plans on bringing hot dogs next year.