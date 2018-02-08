McDonald’s French Fries Contain A Chemical That May Cure Baldness

If you’ve noticed that you’re balding then you may want to head over to McDonald’s for some fries.

via GIPHY

Scientists from Japan have found that there is a chemical in McDonald’s French Fries that could eliminate baldness. The stem cell research team from Yokohama National University discovered dimethylpolysiloxane, a silicone used the fry oil that McDonald’s uses to prevent splashing, which can be used to mass produce hair follicles.

Even though this has only been tested on mice, the research team believes that they could have similar successful results on humans.

Eating Fries = Hair Growth = BEST DAY EVER.

via GIPHY