McDonald’s Debuts $6 Deal Meal

A lot of food for $6!

Starting tomorrow, November 1st, McDonald’s is offering a full meal for just $6.

The Classic Meal Deal includes your choice of one of the four entrees: 10-piece McNugget, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a Big Mac, or a Filet-O-Fish, plus a small order of fries, with any size soft drink or sweet tea, and your choice of an apple pie or seasonal pie for dessert.

The Classic Meal Deal is offered for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.