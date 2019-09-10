McDonald’s Brings Back The Shamrock Shake Only In Philly

Fly Eagles Fly!

The St. Patrick’s Day staple at McDonald’s is back for the fall, but, there is a catch. The Shamrock Shake is only being sold in Philadelphia to celebrate the start of the Eagles season.

Fans were shocked to see the advertisements of the green shake pop up, however, some are having trouble finding locations that are actually selling them.

According to the posters, The Shamrock Shake is available for a “limited time” offer.