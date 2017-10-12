Mark Ruffalo accidently Live Streamed ‘Thor’

Uh-oh

Tuesday night during an LA premier of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo accidently left his phone streaming to Instagram Live for an audience of about 2,500 people.

Right before the film started, Ruffalo and his co-star Jeff Goldblum went on stage to greet fans, which is when he pulled on his phone to go on Instagram live. Ruffalo wanted to show viewers at home how many Marvel fans showed up to see the new movie. However, instead of ending the stream, he just threw his phone in his pocket.

The stream continued about 10 minutes of a black screen with audio that went live for his followers. the video was soon removed from his story, but several fans recorded it and shared the audio on social media.

Now obviously security is very tight around premiers like this. All audience members were required to seal their phones in bags so nothing leaked.

Thor:Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 2nd.