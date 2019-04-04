Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray Is Going Deaf

Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath revealed he’s going deaf and is “worried.”

During an interview with Daily Mail, Mark McGrath shared the news saying, “I’m deaf now. I cannot hear any more.”

“It’s years and years of being on the road and being two feet in front of symbols and drums. So high frequencies I can’t hear anymore,” he said. “I’ll be listening to people and they’ll tell me their names and I can’t hear anymore. It’s scary because my job is hearing.”

His doctors have recommended him to use in-ear monitors to protect from further damage, but he didn’t listen. “Fortunately for the new generation, they have in-ears. I’m dumb enough not to use them though. I still need the sight sounds and smells of a concert and that includes the auditory part, but unfortunately, mine’s going,” McGrath explained.

Hearing is one thing you can’t repair and it’s definitely a worry for McGrath.

“Even Huey Lewis and the News has recently had to stop touring because of the ears,” McGrath added, referring to how the ‘80s rocker has recently suffered a similar issue.

Mark McGrath is currently touring and has performances through the end of the year and has been urged by audiologists to wear some type of hearing aid. Hopefully, he listens to the doctors so he doesn’t fully lose his hearing.