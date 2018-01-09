Mariah Carey Stole Meryl Streep’s Seat At The Golden Globes

Mariah Carey left the 75th Annual Golden Globes with a story she’ll never forget… she stole Meryl Streep’s seat.

#GoldenGlobes #TIMESUP A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:50pm PST

During a commercial break Carey got distracted on her way to the bathroom and wasn’t able to make it to her seat so she grabbed the first seat she saw.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break,” she shared on twitter. “Took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…”

MERYL STREEP

“Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!!” Mariah apologized.

“You can take my seat any time!” Meryl replied.

Mariah Carey, first time nominee, didn’t go home with an award for her song “The Star” from the movie The Star but did congratulated the Best Original Song winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for their track “This is Me” for The Greatest Showman.