An Indian man has broken the world record for stuffing drinking straws into his mouth at once.

Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that 23 year old Manoj Kumar Maharana, of Odisha, was able to cram 459 straws in his mouth without using his hands. He was allowed to use elastic bands to keep the straws together and had to keep the straws in his mouth for 10 seconds.

The previous record holder was a British man who stuffed 400 straws into his mouth.