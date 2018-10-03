Man Breaks Record with 2,027lb Pumpkin

The heaviest pumpkin in New York goes to Karl Haist.

Karl was declared the winner of the World Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Sunday at The Great Pumpkin Farm. His pumpkin weighed in at a massive 2,027 pounds.

This pumpkin beat the previous state record. Last yeas a pumpkin weighed 1,971.5 pounds.

Karl Haist actually came in second last year with a 1,789 pound pumpkin. This year, as a winner, he was awarded $2,500 and received a $1,000 bonus for surpassing 2,000 pounds.