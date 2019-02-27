Man Attempts Breaking Jumping Jacks on Fire Record At Nicholas Cage Festival

A professional stunt man tried to break a Guinness World record at a festival in Michigan celebrating Nicholas Cage.

Yes, there is an annual festival that honors the actor. It’s called Nicholas UnCaged which takes place in Hamtramck, near Detroit.

Anyway, Schuyler White, who was Cage’s stunt double in the 2016 film Dog Eat Dog attempted to break for the record for performing jumping jacks while on fire. White did 12 jumping jacks before being extinguished. He needed to break 30 in order to hold the record.

The Guinness World Record for the most consecutive jumping jacks (completely on fire) is 30. Sean Kinney set it back in 2015 in Los Angeles.

Because I know you want details on the Nicholas UnCaged festival… This is an unofficial celebration of his movies along with songs, skits and poetry inspired by Cage.

Watch The Attempt Below.

