Lunchables Brings Us Brunchables
Brunch on the go… brilliant idea!
Oscar Meyer is capitalizing on the fact that a lot of people have hopped on the brunch train.
The company that brought us Lunchables announced Brunchables. There will be three different variations: Bacon and cheddar cheese, ham and cheddar cheese, and sausage and cheddar cheese. All three will include breakfast flatbreads and a mini blueberry muffin.
#Brunchables pic.twitter.com/EhBWZUciBC
— The Real Lunchables (@RealLunchables) April 1, 2019
The only this missing is a Capri Sun mimosa (can’t take credit for that brilliant idea, I saw it on Twitter.)
Brunchables hit shelves later this spring.