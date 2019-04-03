Lunchables Brings Us Brunchables

Brunch on the go… brilliant idea!

Oscar Meyer is capitalizing on the fact that a lot of people have hopped on the brunch train.

The company that brought us Lunchables announced Brunchables. There will be three different variations: Bacon and cheddar cheese, ham and cheddar cheese, and sausage and cheddar cheese. All three will include breakfast flatbreads and a mini blueberry muffin.

The only this missing is a Capri Sun mimosa (can’t take credit for that brilliant idea, I saw it on Twitter.)

Brunchables hit shelves later this spring.