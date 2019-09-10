Luau and Food Truck Fest Coming To Berkeley (Free)

Get your hula skirts and leis ready! A Friday Night Luau is coming to Berkeley Township on Friday, September 27th at Veterans Park.

This free event will have Food Trucks, Fire Pits and will be full of entertainment. The South Pacific Island Dancer and Luau Entertainment of Paulsboro will set the mood. Their show will include Island Music and a Non-Stop Polynesian Show. The best part is that the audience will be able to participate in the show and there will be a Samoan Fire Knife Dancer.

Gates open at 4pm with the Food Trucks starting to serve food at 5pm. Entertainment begins at 6pm. There is also be a Wine and Beet Tent for adults.

Blankets and beach chairs are encouraged so you can cozy up by the firepit.

Parking on-site will be free.