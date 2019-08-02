Live & Local Music Festival | August 17 | Monmouth Park

Join B98.5 & Lake House Music Academy for the Live & Local Music Festival at Monmouth Park on August 17th starting at Noon!

It's a day of free, family fun entertainment featuring musical performances, trial instrument lessons, exciting horse races and more all at beautiful Monmouth Park.

Also, because it's Monmouth Park Fan Appreciation Day, free admission, free parking and food specials throughout the day to complement a racing card that will be headlined by the $150,000 Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks.