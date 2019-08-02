Live & Local Music Festival | August 17 | Monmouth Park
Join B98.5 & Lake House Music Academy for the Live & Local Music Festival at Monmouth Park on August 17th starting at Noon!
It's a day of free, family fun entertainment featuring musical performances, trial instrument lessons, exciting horse races and more all at beautiful Monmouth Park.
Also, because it's Monmouth Park Fan Appreciation Day, free admission, free parking and food specials throughout the day to complement a racing card that will be headlined by the $150,000 Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks.
Featured Live & Local Music Acts
Vendetta Rose
Dress Code
The Fusions
Lakehouse Music Academy (LHMA) is a progressive music school, featuring group performances and individual lessons. Our program is committed to the development of comprehensive musicianship for every student, at every level, at every age.
It is our mission to engage and enrich our students through musical education by promoting performance, composition, collaboration and scholarship. We value creativity, diversity, community and music's ability to improve the human condition.
Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Today, Monmouth Park is home to thrilling Thoroughbred horse racing, summer festivals, and the Monmouth Park Sports Book by William Hill! Make a day with family and friends and come be a part of the excitement and thrill at Monmouth Park.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.