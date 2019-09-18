Listen To Mandy Moore’s First Song In 10 Years Here

The wait is over!

For the first time in 10 years, Mandy Moore has dropped a brand new original song along with a music video. The single, “When I Wasn’t Watching,” is a pop-rock ballad that shows us the person she’s become.

“It’s been ten years since I’ve released music and I’m thrilled to share the first track from my forthcoming record,” the singer tweeted Tuesday morning. “It’s been a bit of a winding road to get here but so worth it. More to come!”

Back in 2017, Moore did release a cover of Little Feat’s song “Willin” for the soundtrack to her his drama This Is Us. This new track marks the first original material since her 2009 album Amanda Leigh.