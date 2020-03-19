Listen To Cardi B’s ‘Coronavirus’ Remix!

Last week Cardi B took to Instagram expressing her concern for the Coronavirus but did not expect her rant to be turned into a hit.

A DJ by the name of iMarkkeyz decided to remix her commentary and make it into a song that is topping the iTunes chart. “Coronavirus,” is currently at No. 8 on the overall charts and Cardi B had nothing to do with it.

“The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes,” Cardi captioned an Instagram follow up post. “Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic (Records) so I can’t get my damn coins.”

Even DJ Snake decided to remix Cardi B’s Instagram post.