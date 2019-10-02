LBI Sea Glass and Art Festival Plans To Break World Record

“Kaua’i – Hanapepe: Paradise Shells & Souvenirs”by wallyg is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

If you’re trying to break a world record, the LBI Sea Glass and Art Festival are giving you the chance.

On Saturday, October 5th, people will attempt to break the record for most people blowing conch shells at the same time. Back in 2012, LBI broke the record now and is looking to reclaim it!

Registration is free, and participants will also receive a certificate to show off the accomplish.

They need at least 350 participants and in order to break the current record, Guinness World Records does have very specific rules to avoid disqualification.

Guinness World Record™ Official Rules:

All participants must register.

Participants must use only the Queen Conch (Lobatus gigas).

Only registered participants with a Queen Conch are permitted inside the secured official Guinness World Record™ attempt area.

Only participants seen blowing the Queen Conch in the official photo and video will be counted for the Guinness World Record™.

The contest and LBI Sea Glass and Art Festival take place at Things a Drift located on 406 Long Beach Blvd in Ship Bottom.

You can either bring your own Queen Conch, purchase or rent one at Things A Drift. All day free conch blowing lessons will be available as well.

Registration to break the record will be between 1 pm – 3:30 pm. The actual attempt will run from 3:45 pm to – 4:15 pm in the designated area at Things A Drift.

Rain Date: Sunday, October 6th.