A Lakewood Man Started A Petition to Raise the Garden State Parkway Speed Limit to 75 mph

Mendel Rosenfeld, a man from Lakewood, is urging the state to raise the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway to 75 mph.

The petition Rosenfeld started on Change.org, aimed at Governor Phil Murphy, says New Jersey is behind and that it will help unemployment. “By changing the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway and other NJ highways people will agree to travel further for a job which will lower unemployment rates,” he wrote in the petition.

20 years ago the speed limit was raised from 55 mph to 65 mph and has been a topic of debate since.

“The roads can easily handle another 10 mph — proof is that everyone is doing it anyways,” Rosenfeld told the NJ Advance Media.

Right now, most of the Parkway is 65 mph but there are parts where they are lower. Between mile marker 123.5 and 163.3 (around South Amboy to Paramus) and mile marker 80 and 85.2 (South Toms River to north Toms River) the speed limit is 55 mph. The speed limit is 45 mph approaching and crossing the Great Egg Harbor Bridge, between mile marker 27 and 29, and approaching and crossing the Driscoll Bridge, between mile marker 126.7 and 127.7.

