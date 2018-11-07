Lady Gaga Is A Secret Gamer

Who knew Lady Gaga was one of those secret gamer girls.

The singer actually plays a good amount during her downtime. Saturday she shared her love for the hack and slash video game Bayonetta on Twitter.

“When you beat Chapter IV of Bayonetta and then realize Chapter V is going to kick your ass,” Gaga tweeted. “THE SHADOW REMAINS TOUGH!!!!!!”

In February, Nintendo re-released the original game and its sequel on the Nintendo Switch. They noticed the Gaga’s tweet and cheered her on. “You got this!” they replied back.

You got this! 🙌🏻 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 4, 2018

Fans of the game went wild when she shared this secret of hers. Many are hoping she could do the theme song for Bayonetta 3.

“We love legends supporting legends,” one fan tweeted.