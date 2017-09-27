Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant

Another member of the Kardashian/Jenner Klan is pregnant.

Yesterday news broke that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend, Tristian Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

According to TMZ, Khloe is 3 months pregnant.

This news comes days after reports saying her younger half sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott’s child.

“Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy,” a source told People. “Khloé and Kylie are both due around the same time. They are approximately four months along. Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloé.”

Neither Khloe or Kylie have commented on these reports so guess we will have to wait to see a baby bump. OR maybe they will address the exciting news in the latest season of Keeping up with the Kardashians.