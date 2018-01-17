KFC Introduces 3 Gravy Cocktails

Are you ready to drink gravy?

KFC has created three new cocktails made with its signature gravy: the Gravy Mary, the Southern Twist, and the Fingerlickin’ Sour.

“Our fans repeatedly express their love for our gravy, which always sparks ideas within the team,” Marion Racine, marketing manager at KFC UK & Ireland shared. We know our gravy is good enough to drink – so with ‘stock-tails’ being a real hit at the moment, what better ingredient to take them to the next level?”

The Gravy Mary



Ingredients:

50ml Vodka

20ml KFC Gravy

Spice mix: 20ml Worcester sauce, 3 drops Tabasco, 3 grinds white pepper, pinch of celery salt, pinch of paprika, half teaspoon horseradish cream

15ml Fresh lemon juice

90ml Tomato juice

To garnish: Celery, Popcorn Chicken

Without Vodka (same quantities as above but with 140ml Tomato Juice)

The Southern Twist



Ingredients:

50ml Kentucky Bourbon

60ml Fresh hot KFC Gravy

x2 Grinds black pepper

x2 teaspoons granulated brown sugar

x4 teaspoons dried parsley

To garnish: Parsley and brown sugar rim

The Fingerlickin’ Sour



Ingredients:

100ml KFC Gravy

400ml Mezcal

15ml Cherry liqueur

25ml Fresh lemon juice

10ml Orange marmalade

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

X1 Egg white

To garnish: Thyme Sprig