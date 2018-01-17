KFC Introduces 3 Gravy Cocktails

Are you ready to drink gravy?
KFC has created three new cocktails made with its signature gravy: the Gravy Mary, the Southern Twist, and the Fingerlickin’ Sour.
“Our fans repeatedly express their love for our gravy, which always sparks ideas within the team,” Marion Racine, marketing manager at KFC UK & Ireland shared. We know our gravy is good enough to drink – so with ‘stock-tails’ being a real hit at the moment, what better ingredient to take them to the next level?”
The Gravy Mary
Ingredients:
50ml Vodka
20ml KFC Gravy
Spice mix: 20ml Worcester sauce, 3 drops Tabasco, 3 grinds white pepper, pinch of celery salt, pinch of paprika, half teaspoon horseradish cream
15ml Fresh lemon juice
90ml Tomato juice
To garnish: Celery, Popcorn Chicken
Without Vodka (same quantities as above but with 140ml Tomato Juice)
The Southern Twist
Ingredients:
50ml Kentucky Bourbon
60ml Fresh hot KFC Gravy
x2 Grinds black pepper
x2 teaspoons granulated brown sugar
x4 teaspoons dried parsley
To garnish: Parsley and brown sugar rim
The Fingerlickin’ Sour
Ingredients:
100ml KFC Gravy
400ml Mezcal
15ml Cherry liqueur
25ml Fresh lemon juice
10ml Orange marmalade
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
X1 Egg white
To garnish: Thyme Sprig