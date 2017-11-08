Could Kevin James Replace Kevin Spacey on ‘House Of Cards’?

If fans got their way, the King of Queens could go to House of Cards.

A petition has been made on Change.org to replace Kevin Spacey character, Frank Underwood, with Kevin James in House of Cards. Within a few days, the petition already has about 36k signatures and was even sent to Reed Hastings, the co-founder and CEO of Netflix.

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances,” the petition reads. “However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate ‘House of Cards’ to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones’ and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix original series there is.”

Who do you think should take over Kevin Spacey’s role?