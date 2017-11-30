Kevin Hart Hast Not Changed A Diaper Yet

Kevin Hart Just welcomed his third child last week and revealed he has yet to change a diaper.

“I have not changed a diaper,” he explains. “I’m around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me a part of the process within the moment.”

He even shared how he avoids the dirty work. “All you have to do is find other stuff to do while it’s going down to keep you busy. That’s all.” Hart said.

That definitely doesn’t fly by with most moms. I’ll tell you now, the father of my child is changing the diapers because thats the part of being a parent, sharing the dirty duties.

But… I do commend Kevin Hart for being able to avoid changing a diaper. He must really know how to sweet talk his wife.