Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Chose ‘The Voice’ over ‘American Idol’

Family First… Always

Its kinda off that Kelly Clarkson, the 1st American Idol, isn’t returning to the show that gave her a start. She was offered a seat at the judges chair but ended up choosing the coaching position on The Voice instead.

Apparently it had to do with timing. “It’s a little too soon,” Clarkson told Entertainment Weekly. “Because I was pregnant with my son when it [American Idol] ended and he’s only one.”

However, the decision really came down to her family. “I want it to be a great experience for my whole family, and that’s what I have to think about at this point in my life,” she said.

Clarkson’s husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock also manages Voice coach Blake Shelton, so she already spends a lot of time on the set of The Voice. She even revealed she’s been in talks with doing The Voice for four years now but couldn’t fully commit because of her pregnancies.

We aren’t the only ones sad Kelly won’t be returning for the American Idol reboot. “I was kind of bummed to when [Idol] came to me. I hope it’s super successful.” Kelly shared.