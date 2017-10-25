The Kardashian’s Re-Sign with E! for $150M

This family isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Kardashian’s have re-sign with E! Network for a $150 million deal for five seasons. This breaks down to $30 million a season.

One source told TMZ that 50-60% of that will be split between Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. Eventhough lil sister Kylie has gained a lot of popularity, the show is still Keeping up with the Kardashians, not Jenners. Kylie does have her own spin off series, Life with Kylie.

The less screentime, the smaller the share. So Kendall may not get as much because she usually busy traveling and modeling. As for Rob, it looks like he’s getting nothing.

Of course we can’t forget about momager Kris Jenner. She will get her 10% managing fee… a whopping $15 for just closing the deal.