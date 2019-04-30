Kanye West’s Sunday Service “Holy Grass” Is Being Sold For Over $500

Before the final day of Coachella, Kanye West has his Sunday Service. Plenty of fans showed up to get a glimpse of the singer.

This performance was just so epic that fans are selling bags of grass from the event. They are calling it Kanye West ‘Holy Grass.’

One bag of ‘Holy Grass’ is being sold on eBay with the current bid at $530.

To prove that this grass is authentic, the current owner uploaded pictures of Kanye’s performance and even included his Instagram stories.