Justin Timberlake Will Perform at Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

It’s official! Justin Timberlake will be the headlining act for the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

This marks Timberlake’s third time on the stage. He was a part of the show in 2002 and in 2004 when he accidently exposed Janet Jackson’s right breast during his performance of Rock Your Body. That was one wardrobe malfunction that many can’t forget.

Super Bowl LII takes place on February 4, 2018.