Justin Bieber’s Birthday Is Now National Hotel Slipper Day

Happy Birthday Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber turns 25 today and he now has a national day named in his honor to celebrate.

It’s no secret that Bieber loves hotel slippers. He frequently shares pictures of his wearing them and even created his own slipped under his clothing line, House of Drew.

Hotels.com noticed the singers love for the slipper and officially got today, March 1st, declared National Hotel Slipper Day. It’s even registered in the National Day Archives.

To celebrate, Hotels.com is offering a deal that includes $25 off your next hotel stay for stays of $250 more. This promotion is only valid on Bieber’s birthday, today, March 1st, with the code “SLIPPERS.”

Happy Birthday Justin! And thank you for loving slippers so much that it’s now a national holiday with a discount on traveling!