Justin Bieber Postpones 2020 Tour Dates
Justin Bieber is left with no choice but to postpone his 2020 dates for the Changes Tour due to the corona virus pandemic.
“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” a statement shared on Bieber’s Instagram read. “While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”
The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon
The tour was supposed to kick off May 14th in Seattle and finish up in September. Justin Bieber is asking fans to hold on to their tickets as they would be honored once the new dates are announced.