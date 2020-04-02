Justin Bieber Postpones 2020 Tour Dates

Justin Bieber is left with no choice but to postpone his 2020 dates for the Changes Tour due to the corona virus pandemic.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” a statement shared on Bieber’s Instagram read. “While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

The tour was supposed to kick off May 14th in Seattle and finish up in September. Justin Bieber is asking fans to hold on to their tickets as they would be honored once the new dates are announced.