October 29, 2018 | | News
Justin Bieber Burrito Picture Was A Prank
Savage
Last week a photo surfaced on Reddit of Justin Bieber sitting on a park bench eating a burrito from the middle. Of course this act sent the internet into a frenzy.
Well, the joke is on us! That guy eating the burrito wasn’t even Bieber! He was a lookalike and fooled everyone.
The true was revealed in a video titled, “We Fooled the Internet w/Fake Justin Bieber Burrito Photo.”
The group behind the prank called Yes Theory, said they recruited a Bieber lookalike, Brad Sousa, to play the famous singer.
— Brad Sousa (@BradSousa_) November 26, 2017
Yes… THAT WAS NOT JUSTIN BIEBER. It was this guy ^^^^^^^^