Justin Bieber Burrito Picture Was A Prank

Savage



Last week a photo surfaced on Reddit of Justin Bieber sitting on a park bench eating a burrito from the middle. Of course this act sent the internet into a frenzy.

Well, the joke is on us! That guy eating the burrito wasn’t even Bieber! He was a lookalike and fooled everyone.

The true was revealed in a video titled, “We Fooled the Internet w/Fake Justin Bieber Burrito Photo.”

The group behind the prank called Yes Theory, said they recruited a Bieber lookalike, Brad Sousa, to play the famous singer.

Yes… THAT WAS NOT JUSTIN BIEBER. It was this guy ^^^^^^^^

Check out the whole story in the video below.