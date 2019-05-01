‘Jurassic World Live’ Coming To The Prudential Center In 2020

Dinosaurs will be roaming New Jersey.

“Jurassic World Live,” a traveling arena show inspired by the “Jurassic World” films hits the road this fall with shows going through 2020. The Dinosaurs stop at the Prudential Center for nine shows from Feb. 27 through March 1.

This live-action tour will feature more than 20 characters including nine dinosaurs as well as hero and villain characters. Get ready to see the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, and Baby Stegosaurus!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com