Josh Groban Confirms He Dated Katy Perry

Josh Groban was the one that got away.

Josh Groban and Katy Perry indeed dated.The singer confirmed his relationship with Katy Perry on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He even shared his reaction to finding out Perry’s song “The One That Got Away” was about him.

“We did [date],” Josh shared.. “We were both very private and we realized we were better as friends and we’ve been very, very good friends to this day. She’s the best.”

When Josh first heard that the song was about him during one of her live streams, he was completely shocked! “I was not expecting that,” he revealed. “That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that.”

He wasn’t fully convinced that the song was actually about him because the lyrics didn’t match up. “It’s very sweet of her to say that, and then I listened to the lyrics of the song and I’m like, ‘I never owned a Mustang. I don’t have a tattoo. Are you sure that’s about me?’” Josh explained.

Katy Perry is now dating Orlando Bloom, while Josh is dating actress Schuyler Helford.