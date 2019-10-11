Jonas Brothers Team Up With Coors Light For Limited-Edition Bottles

It’s time to crack open a cold one and cheers to the Jonas Brothers.

While the Jonas Brothers were in Colorado earlier this month for a stop on their Happiness Begins tour, they decided to visit the Coors Light brewery. During their visit, Kevin, Joe, and Nick helped brew a batch of beer and even tossed in the hops. Now, the beer they made is hitting shelves.

That’s right, the Jonas Brothers and Coors Light have teamed up for a limited-edition batch of their favorite beer!

This JoBro’s Coors won’t taste any different than the original but will have their faces superimposed onto the mountains on the bottle. It looks like a Jonas Brothers Mount Rushmore.

Coors is definitely their favorite beer. At Nick and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, they ran out of it! Still to this day, I can’t wrap my head around how you run out of beer at a wedding. Then, for Joe and Sophie Turner’s wedding, they made sure they stocked up. Even in their music video for Only Human, Coors was featured.

The limited-edition six-pack of Jonas Brothers Coors Light hits shelves mid-November. However, it’s only available in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, and Tampa.

It looks like we are taking a field trip to Philly.

