Jonas Brothers Reuniting??

This is an S.O.S.

According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have confirmed to them that the Jonas Brothers are planning a reunion.

“This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years,” an insider disclosed. “It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’re healed their rift in the years since the split. After enjoying solo success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.”

The group is reportedly coming back under the name JONAS. This reunion will consist of new music, touring dates and a documentary.

Now neither Nick, Joe or Kevin have confirmed the comeback, but Nick has liked a number of tweets saying the reunion was on the way.

Last year the band even reactivated their Instagram account prompting rumors.

View this post on Instagram Buffalo! We’re on a boat with Kiss 98.5 A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Jul 19, 2013 at 9:32am PDT

Back in 2013, the brothers announced their split due to “complications within the group.” For the past years they have been working on their own projects.

Nick kicked off his solo career with “Jealous” and then heading to acting roles.

He even got married last year to Priyanka Chopra.

View this post on Instagram Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:48am PST

Joe, was the front man of DNCE with their debut single “Cake By The Ocean.”

He is also engaged to Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.

View this post on Instagram She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Kevin hasn’t released any music and has focused on his family with wife, Danielle.