Last week fans (including myself) had a meltdown over the rumor that the Jonas Brothers are getting back together. Now it looks like the freak out was worth it!

Multiple Sources report that The Jonas Brothers plan on releasing their first single in years, titled ‘Sucker,’ on Friday.

Yesterday Nick, Joe and Kevin all blacked out their social media accounts, personal and the bands pages.