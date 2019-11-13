 Skip to content
John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2019

By Lenore Luca | November 13, 2019

Why, Hello John Legend!

People Magazine has named John Legend as their Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

The news was announced during the latest episode of The Voice.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend told People. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Idris Elba congratulated Legend but told him not to tell "The Rock" because he "still thinks he’s got the title."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard the news and ended up welcoming the EGOT member to the club and wants to celebrate with some tequila soon.

And of course, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, was thrilled! "My secret is out." Teigen tweeted. "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

Legend is now People’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive.

