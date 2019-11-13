John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Why, Hello John Legend!



People Magazine has named John Legend as their Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

The news was announced during the latest episode of The Voice.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend told People. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Idris Elba congratulated Legend but told him not to tell "The Rock" because he "still thinks he’s got the title."

My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. 😬 https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard the news and ended up welcoming the EGOT member to the club and wants to celebrate with some tequila soon.

Congratulations brother!! Welcome to the club. You earned this one. Just like I did. And unlike @idriselba who paid @people 50% of his future earnings for his sexy title 🤷🏽‍♂️😂

The three of us will raise a tequila glass soon. Congrats again you sexy SOB 🥃 https://t.co/WYdpPGMVnm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2019

And of course, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, was thrilled! "My secret is out." Teigen tweeted. "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Legend is now People’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive.