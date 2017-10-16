b985radio.com

Joe Jonas Put A Ring On It!



Joe Jonas is officially off the market!

Over the weekend Joe Jonas got down on one knee and proposed to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and she said ‘Yes’!

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a picture of Sophie’s hand on top of Joe’s.

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin shared the same photo along with their best wishes. “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.” Nick captioned the picture. “Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family!” Kevin shared.


