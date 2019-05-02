Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in Las Vegas after Billboard Music Awards

Surprise! Sansa Stark is officially part of House Jonas.

After appearing at the Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Las Vegas where an Elvis impersonator officiated the services.

View this post on Instagram Spittin game. @sophiet 😏 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Apr 30, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

Diplo was the first to break the news sharing clips on his Instagram story with the caption, “Gonna hit up this wedding real quick.” In the clips, Turner was wearing white pants and a matching top with a veil and bouquet. Then he showed both the couple together at the altar. It appears the couple exchanged Ring Pop wedding bands.

Joe and Sophie were joined by Nick and Kevin Jonas along with DJ Khalid and Dan + Shay. The country duo even played their hit “Speechless.”

ET confirmed this marriage with a copy of the license reportedly obtained.

Check out Diplo’s Instagram story below.