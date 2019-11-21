JetBlue’s Security Question Asks Parents Who Their Favorite Child Is

Usually, parents won’t admit to having a favorite child but JetBlue is making them choose!

A Twitter user discovered that one of the security question options was, “What is the name of your favorite child?” They shared a picture of this with the caption, “JetBlue savage for this.”

JetBlue noticed the tweet that they were not tagged, and then retweeted the picture saying, “Say it. You know you have one.”

Surprisingly Twitter users didn’t seem upset but instead played along. Many responded saying depends on the day, meanwhile, others chose to name their pets.