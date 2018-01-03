Jeopardy Contestant loses $3,200 after mispronouncing a Coolio song

Last night Jeopardy contestant ,Nick Spicher, lost $3,200 after saying “Gangster’s” instead of “Gangsta’s”.

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

When Spicher was asked a question regarding one of Coolio’s hit records, “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic,” he buzzed in and replied, “Gangster’s Paradise Lost.”

Alex Trebek initially accepted the answer, but then he revealed the answer was incorrect because of a mispronunciation. “You said ‘Gangster’s’ instead of ‘Gangsta’s’ on that song by Coolio,” Trebek said. “We take $3,200 away from you so you are now in second place.”

It all came down to the hard R and apparently ‘gangster’ and ‘gangsta’ are different words.

“Although Nick’s response of ‘Gangster’s Paradise Lost’ was initially accepted, the hard R sound caught the ear of one member of the onstage team, who immediately followed up with a quick check,” The show’s website explained. “It turns out that ‘gangsta’ and ‘gangster’ are both listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition. Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning ­- making his response unacceptable.”

At first contestant Nick Spicher thought he did he said ‘gangsta.’

“My first thought was, ‘Didn’t I say ‘gangsta’?’ and I kind of wanted to hear the tape.” Nick tweeted. “But I assume they listened to it quite enough to definitively determine it. So…. they stopped tape at the DD for what felt like an eternity, and then finally the Executive Producer and another person came up on stage to break the news to me. That’s partly why I didn’t have much of a reaction on camera.”