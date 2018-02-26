Jennifer Lawrence Is A Middle School Drop Out

Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped out of middle school. The Oscar-winning actress tells Bill Whitaker she didn’t want anything getting in the way of her career. Sunday on 60 Minutes.https://t.co/BgAj4TcRiV pic.twitter.com/MjzH5Bgu8d — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 23, 2018

If you didn’t know, Jennifer Lawrence gave up on school at the age of 14 to pursue a career in acting. This isn’t one of those stories where she was home schooled while trying to break into the industry; she actually never finished school.

The Oscar-winning actress sat down with Bill Whitaker on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday and explained how she struggled with school and “never felt very smart” which lead to her very risky decision that she doesn’t regret.

“I dropped out of middle school,” Lawrence revealed. “I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

Whitaker then followed up with asking whether or not she regrets the decision.

“No. I really don’t,” she said. “I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career.”

Lawrence felt she finally found something she’d be really good at when she started modeling and reading scripts.

“I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way. That was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed,” she told Whitaker. “And I didn’t want to let it go.”

Since Lawrence was 20, she has done two movies a year and is the youngest actress nominated for four Academy Awards.