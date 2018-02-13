Jennifer Garner Is Selling Girl Scout Cookies

Superstar mom, Jennifer Garner, was helping her girls sell Girl Scout Cookies over the weekend.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Feb 11, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

She shared a picture of her trying to sell the cookies outside a grocery store. “Why yes, kind sire, we do have Thin Mint,” she captioned the post along with the hashtags “#tistheseason #comeandgetem and #whodoesntloveagirlscout.”

The helping mom didn’t stop there! Garner did buy some boxes and is willing to share. “While my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies,” Garner said on her Instagram story.

“I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys,” she wrote. “So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up.”

Back in 2016 when Garner was a guest on Live with Kelly and Michael, she said she went through intense training to become a scout group leader.