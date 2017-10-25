Jane Lynch May Get Her Own Daytime Talk Show

According to Deadline, Telepictures, who’s behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is developing a variety daytime talk show with Jane Lynch.

The project is still in early stages, so there isn’t too many details. What we do know is that, “it is a feel-good, variety show that would be tailored for Lynch, showcasing her comedic take/spin on everything from pop culture moments to real people with unique, uplifting stories. ” Don’t expect celebrity guests though.

They plan on filming in front of a live studio audience and are targeting a fall 2018 launch.